John Stanley Mansfield
Troy - John Stanley Mansfield of Troy passed from this world the evening of June 9, 2020. He was 90 years old. John is survived by his brother Edmund Moroz (Margaret) and his son Jody (Tameshia). He is also survived by his granddaughter Elise Mae. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia. He focused his life on family and education. Funeral Service Friday, June 19, at 5pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14 & 15 Mile). Memorials appreciated to Gilda's Club Metro Detroit, 3517 Rochester Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.
Obituary & condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.