John T. Frye, Sr.
- - Age 83, July 27, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia. Dear father of Elizabeth Cowden (Thomas), Judith Schuetz, Susan Lockwood (Lewis) and John Jr. (Kimberly). Also survived by 16 grandchildren. Brother of Francis (Judith). Family will receive friends Monday, 2 - 8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment St. Hugo Columbarium. Memorial tributes to Detroit Christo Rey High School, 5679 Vernor Hwy., Detroit, MI 48209 and Birmingham Optimist Club Foundation, 3069 Myddleton Ct. Troy, MI 48084.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019