Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Frye Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Frye Sr. Obituary
John T. Frye, Sr.

- - Age 83, July 27, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia. Dear father of Elizabeth Cowden (Thomas), Judith Schuetz, Susan Lockwood (Lewis) and John Jr. (Kimberly). Also survived by 16 grandchildren. Brother of Francis (Judith). Family will receive friends Monday, 2 - 8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment St. Hugo Columbarium. Memorial tributes to Detroit Christo Rey High School, 5679 Vernor Hwy., Detroit, MI 48209 and Birmingham Optimist Club Foundation, 3069 Myddleton Ct. Troy, MI 48084.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now