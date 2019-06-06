Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
John T. "Jack" Rash


John T. "Jack" Rash Obituary
John "Jack" T. Rash

- - RASH, JOHN "Jack" T. June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa for 58 years. Dearest father of Cheryl Rash, Kathleen (David) Ralston, Carolyn (Mark) Nowacki, and Kristen (Todd) Wheeler. Loving grandpa of Christopher, Tyler, Jocelyn, Jacquelyn, Samantha, Juliana, and Jackson. Loving great-grandpa of Katherine. Visitation Friday from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday at 9:30 am until Time of Mass at 10 am at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
