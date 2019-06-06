|
John "Jack" T. Rash
- - RASH, JOHN "Jack" T. June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa for 58 years. Dearest father of Cheryl Rash, Kathleen (David) Ralston, Carolyn (Mark) Nowacki, and Kristen (Todd) Wheeler. Loving grandpa of Christopher, Tyler, Jocelyn, Jacquelyn, Samantha, Juliana, and Jackson. Loving great-grandpa of Katherine. Visitation Friday from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday at 9:30 am until Time of Mass at 10 am at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019