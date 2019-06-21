|
|
John "Jack" Tierney
- - John "Jack" Tierney May 1, 1920-June 18, 2019. Loving father to Sarah Tierney (Ron Wonboy) and James(Ingrid). Predeceased by his wife Jean and son Allan. John is also survived by granddaughters Elisabeth and Jeannie and special nieces Sally, Sandy, Barbara and Sue. He had six brothers and one sister (all deceased). John graduated from MSU with dual majors in music and physical education. He was first chair coronet player both at MSU and The Army/Air force Band. He was on MSU's boxing team and a lifelong Varsity Club member. Our father was compassionate toward both people and animals. He taught us many things and tried to lead by a good example. He was strong, creative and a reflective thinker. He loved his family very much and he will be greatly missed. For service information go to www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019