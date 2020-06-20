John Urbani
West Bloomfield - (born Giovanni Urbani in Gemona, Italy), age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 18 in Livonia, Michigan after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Son of the late Giacomo Urbani and Amalia Urbani, Mr. Urbani is survived by his beloved children John Urbani, Mark Urbani (Kim), and Michelle Urbani (Colter); granddaughters BreAnn and Hannah Urbani; sisters Marisa Urbani (Arigo) and Wanda (Sabatino) Bianchi; niece and nephews Steve Bianchi (Holly) Loris Zanessi (Carla), Gloria Stoney (Todd), Lewis Zanessi (Lucia). Visitation Monday 3-7 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Tuesday at 10 am until the 11 am Mass at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, MI 48324. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.