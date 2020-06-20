John Urbani
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Urbani

West Bloomfield - (born Giovanni Urbani in Gemona, Italy), age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 18 in Livonia, Michigan after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Son of the late Giacomo Urbani and Amalia Urbani, Mr. Urbani is survived by his beloved children John Urbani, Mark Urbani (Kim), and Michelle Urbani (Colter); granddaughters BreAnn and Hannah Urbani; sisters Marisa Urbani (Arigo) and Wanda (Sabatino) Bianchi; niece and nephews Steve Bianchi (Holly) Loris Zanessi (Carla), Gloria Stoney (Todd), Lewis Zanessi (Lucia). Visitation Monday 3-7 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Tuesday at 10 am until the 11 am Mass at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, MI 48324. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved