John Ureckis, Jr.
Carleton - John Ureckis, Jr, age 88, of Carleton, Michigan and formerly of Allen Park, Michigan passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home. He was born August 16, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of John and Martha Ureckis.
John worked for the Detroit Free Press for 39 years, retiring in 1989. He started his career with the Free Press selling newspapers on the street corners of Detroit and retired as a Zone Manager in the Circulation Department.
John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and subsequently served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1954-1960.
John was preceded in death by his brother, William Ureckis and his parents John and Martha Ureckis.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Delores (Vicki) Ureckis, sons Robert Ureckis and wife Karen Ureckis of Carleton, Michigan and David Ureckis and wife Janis Ureckis of Fayetteville, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 3 pm-8 pm at The Martenson Funeral Home, 10919 Allen Rd, Allen Park Michigan. A memorial service will be held at the same location at 6 pm.
To share a memory or make condolences, visit www.martinson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019