Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church
26355 W. Chicago (E. of Inkster)
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church
26355 W. Chicago (E. of Inkster)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Valisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Valisco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Valisco Obituary
John Valisco

Westland - Passed away June 6, 2019 age 79. Beloved husband of the late Ophelia. Loving father of John (Michelle), Michael (Marni), Laurie (Tracy) and Janet (Robert Redford). Cherished grandfather of 7. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Tuesday 1-9 pm. with Parastas service 7 pm. Visitation 10 am Wednesday St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago (E. of Inkster) until Service at 11 am. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now