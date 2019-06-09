|
John Valisco
Westland - Passed away June 6, 2019 age 79. Beloved husband of the late Ophelia. Loving father of John (Michelle), Michael (Marni), Laurie (Tracy) and Janet (Robert Redford). Cherished grandfather of 7. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Tuesday 1-9 pm. with Parastas service 7 pm. Visitation 10 am Wednesday St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago (E. of Inkster) until Service at 11 am. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019