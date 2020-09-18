John Vecchioni



Dearborn - John Vecchioni, 94, of Dearborn, Mich., passed away peacefully into eternal life on July 10, 2020.



John was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor for 66 years, and the loving father and father-in-law of Daniel (Nancy), Karen (Mark) Falahee, Henry (Lori), Cynthia (Kent) Fairless, and Thomas (Gina). He also was the cherished grandfather of Katharine (Joshua), Jessica (Andrew), Julia (Jay), Patrick (Julianne), Meghan (Zach), Gina (Kyle), Jack, Andrew (Aimee), Michael, Emily, Taylor and Alex, and the loving great-grandfather of Walker, Patrick, Nora, William, Millie, Sabina, Eleanor, Charlotte and Evelyn. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Irene Vecchioni.



John was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Detroit, Mich. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Winooski during World War II. He and his late brother Albert were long-time proprietors of the Four Vees Lounge in Dearborn. John also was active at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights for more than 60 years, including 50 years as an usher.



A private Memorial Mass was held at St. Albert the Great Church. Interment was at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich.



Donations can be made in John's name to two veterans' charities - Fisher House and Stronger Warrior Foundation.









