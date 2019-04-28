Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post 796
1711 Pine Grove Avenue
Port Huron, MI
Fort Gratiot Twp. - John W. Goulette, 75, of Fort Gratiot Twp., passed away on April 6, 2019 after a short illness with his family by his side. He was born on March 21, 1944 in Detroit, son of the late Walter and Ruth Goulette. John married Kimberlee Sue Simons on October 13, 2001 in Lexington. He served honorably in the United States Army. John worked at Detroit Medical Center Children's Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and all the animals outdoors. John was a very caring person. John is survived by his wife, Kimberlee S. Goulette of Fort Gratiot; son, Matthew J. Goulette of Port Huron; son, Brandon D. Currie and his companion, Christine Morris of Warren; son, Dustin J. Currie of St. Clair Shores; son and daughter-in-law, Michael D. (Jessica) Goulette of Brown City; son, John D. Goulette; six grandchildren: Brenden, Trevor, Dylon, Troy, Jayson and Brady; sister, Barbara (Howard) Bender of Virginia and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Goulette. A Celebration of His Life will be 2:00pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the VFW Post 796, 1711 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Memorial tributes may be made to the Wishes of the Family. To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
