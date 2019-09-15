Resources
1939 - 2019
John Wayne Wireman, age 80, of Rochester Hills, died September 3, 2019 holding the hand of his wife Patricia of 54 years. John is survived by his wife along with their daughter Dr. Elizabeth (Scott) Elliot and grandchildren Eric Elliot and Sara Elliot. John was preceded in death by his son Steven as well as parents Wayne and Oberia Wireman. He was born on February 5, 1939 in Abilene Texas and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After earning his PhD at the University of Illinois, John served as a Microbiology Professor at Wayne State University. In 1986 John and Patricia began their company, Biological Research Solutions, located in Rochester Hills and have continually been active in the business. John enjoyed a variety of activities and hobbies, including beekeeping and especially fishing for lake trout. An avid observer of public affairs, he was a tremendous proponent of the ACLU. In honor of John's wishes, a private Family Life Celebration will be held on September 28th at the home and woods that he loved. Memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.pixleyfuneral.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
