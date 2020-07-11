1/
John William Kelleher
John William Kelleher

Kelleher, John William, Age 66, July 10, 2020. Loving Husband of Linda Ann. Dear Father of Kellie (Nick) Woolsey. Brother-In - Law of Claudia Drohomirecki. Brother of Edmund Kelleher and the late Lucy Ann Kelleher and Maureen Rillett. Also survived my Many Nieces and Nephews. Past Grand Knight of Fr. Solanus Casey Council, Past Faithful Navigator of Fr. Solanus Casey and Lakeshore Council. Past Grand Commander of Galicia Caravan of International Order of Alhambra, Past President of Fraternal Order of Eagles St. Clair Shores, Past President of St. Jude's Ushers Club.

Smaller Limited Group Visitation at St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue (3 Blks North of 10 Mile) Monday from 3:00 PM to 9PM with Service at 7:00 PM. Private Interment Tuesday at Christian Memorial Cultural Cemetery, Rochester, MI.

In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to American Heart Association. Share A Memory at www.bcfhshores.com

Due to Health Reason of COVID 19 Mask MUST BE WORN at all times and Social Distancing Must be Maintained.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
