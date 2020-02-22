Services
Gillies Funeral Home
302 W Main St
Harrisville, MI 48740
(989) 724-5432
Harrisville - John Wilson Marien, of Harrisville, Michigan was born on October 29, 1942 to the late Lawrence Marien and Ruth Westervelt and passed peacefully on February 14, 2020.

John was a generous, curious and kind-hearted man, a voracious reader and cinephile who truly enjoyed the company of the members of his Harrisville community.

"Big John," as some called him, worked almost two decades at Richard's Pharmacy, and was always willing to help out on holidays and weekends. He was a solid member of the Harrisville community both as a pharmacist and a former part owner of Harbor Town pizza, where he relished being a part of a new business.

John also ventured far from home, making an annual visit to Ireland to both sightsee and connect with a newfound community of friends. He was passionate about classical music and journeyed to New York City regularly to enjoy a series of productions at The Metropolitan Opera House with fellow opera lovers.

A proud graduate of The University of Michigan, John earned a B.S. in Pharmacy (1965) and an M.B.A (1967). He remained a dedicated Wolverine football fan his entire life, enjoying all the Fall games with his university pals with whom he remained his life- long friends. John will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln, MI.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
