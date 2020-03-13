|
|
John Zak
March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa C. Dearest father of Francis (Theresa) and the late John. Loving Dziadzia of Thaddeus "TJ", Frank and Thomas. Dear brother of the late Helen Kon. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus/St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Family request memorial donations to Angela Hospice or Karmanos Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020