Fraser - Johnnie Darlene Schulte, age 69, of Fraser, Michigan, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born to John and Margaret Hartert in January of 1951 in Grosse Pointe Farms.

she is survived by her loving daughter, Heather (Jay) Lang; cherished grandchildren, Jacob and Ryan Lang; dear brother, John (Shirley) Hartert, dear sisters, Pamela Leal, Melinda (Steve) Coury, Donna Armbruster, Sandra (James) Carey. She is preceded in death by her loving family members Donald (Barbara) Leal, Donald (Amelia) Leal. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township, 35201 Garfield Road, on Monday, June 15th from 1:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral mass Tuesday, June 16th, Holy Innocents Church, 16359 Frazho Road, Roseville, 9:30am instate until the time of mass at 10:00am. Donations may be offered in Johnnies honor to any of the following charities: American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements handled by Kaul Funeral Homes www.KaulFuneralHome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
