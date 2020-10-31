Joleen Kay Duprey
Joleen (aka Jo) Kay Duprey (House) was born May 4, 1952 to Harold and Mary House. Loving and devoted wife of Jay Duprey for 36 years. Proud, loving, and adoring mother of J.P. Duprey II and Troy (Amber) Duprey, and predeceased by her grandchildren Cooper Covington and Lailah Susan. Jo is one of five children with whom she shared extreme closeness all her life - Pam (Robert), Randy (Pam), Valerie (Gary) and Scott (Paty), as well as her nieces and nephews. She was beloved by the extended Duprey family, Ann (Lauri), Jim (Michelle), Jeff, Jon (Karen), Rob, predeceased by Jerome. Joleen passed peacefully with her husband and sons by her side on October 28, 2020.
Jo cherished life. Her family and friends were of utmost importance to her. She liked stepping outside the box, trying new things, spontaneity. She was a champion of honesty, constant positivity, having great fun in everything she did, while being compassionate, selfless and kind. Jo injected energy and laughter into life and made it easy to be around her. Her presence was unmatchable.
She realized how important it was for all to feel welcome and included, and made a point to speak up for what she believed in, including equal protections for LGBTQ persons, and the disabled through ConnectUS. She saw life as a gift, she cherished every moment, She saw the good in people, and she made it a point to tell you how important to her you were. Let her memory live on through love, kindness, good deeds and the support you pay forward every day in your life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joleen's name to any of the following organizations that she cared deeply about: Arthritis Foundation
of Michigan (https://www.arthritis.org/local-offices/mi
), Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center (https://goaffirmations.org/
), Cincinnati Children's Hospital (https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/
). and ConnectUs https://www.connectusmichigan.org/