Holly - Jon Frederick Powell, age 62, passed away October 9, 2019.

Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday, October 12th at Fenton United Methodist Church, 119 S. Leroy St., Fenton. Interment in Rose Center Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 PM Friday at Sharp Funeral Homes, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton; and 10-11 AM at church Saturday.

sharpfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
