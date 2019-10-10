|
Jon Frederick Powell
Holly - Jon Frederick Powell, age 62, passed away October 9, 2019.
Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday, October 12th at Fenton United Methodist Church, 119 S. Leroy St., Fenton. Interment in Rose Center Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 PM Friday at Sharp Funeral Homes, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton; and 10-11 AM at church Saturday.
For further information, please visit the website at : sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019