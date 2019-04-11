|
Jon M. Kennedy
Bloomfield Hills - Jon Michael Kennedy passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, following complications from a stroke; he was 60 years old. Cherished husband of Lori Beirne-Kennedy and beloved father of Patrick. Son of Sue and the late Thomas Kennedy. Brother of David (Bonnie) Kennedy and Kathy (Andy) Brissette. He was the brother-in-law of Corinne and Ron Sorey, Deirdre and Dan Simon, Patrick and Marian Beirne, and Maureen Beirne. Proud uncle of Brian, Amanda, Sean, Joseph, Christopher, Lorraine, Sarah, Emma, and Shannon. Godfather of Jenna, Christopher, Erin, and Sarah. Jon is also survived by an amazing and much-loved group of friends. And last, but by no means least, he was a great "dog dad" to Sedona. Family will receive friends Thursday (TODAY) from 3-8pm and Friday from 2-8pm with a Scripture at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9am. Memorial tributes to St. Dominic Outreach Center, P.O. Box 32655, Detroit, MI 48232 or Gift of Life Michigan Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.
