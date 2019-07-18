|
|
Jon Tokarski
Warren - TOKARSKI, Jon A, age 83, died on Tuesday July 16 at Ascension St. John Macomb Oakland in Warren. Beloved husband of Judith. Dear father of Jon Jr. (Kim) Tokarski and Jill (Ron) Schnering. Loving grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 1. Cherished brother of Kenneth (Angeline) Tokarski and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, July 18 at the Duross Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 28499 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. He will lie in state on Friday, July 19 from 9 am until the time of his funeral service at 10 am at the Duross Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019