Jonas Chenault Jr.
1935 - 2020
Jonas Chenault, Jr.

Lansing - Jonas Chenault, Jr., of Lansing, MI, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at the age of 85 after battling advanced Alzheimer's disease. Jonas was born September 5, 1935, in Detroit, the only son of Jonas and Lillie Chenault, who have preceded him in death. A proud Detroit Westsider, Jonas graduated from Northwestern High School and went on to earn his B.A. from Eastern Michigan University, M.A. from the University of Michigan, and PhD from Michigan State University. He was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Church and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. A devout Jazz enthusiast, Jonas amassed an impressive collection of jazz recordings, many by his favorite artist, Miles Davis.

Jonas is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mildred (Cookie) Whitfield Chenault; daughters; Stephanie Bryant, Jill Chenault, and Allison Chenault; grandchildren, Taylor Bryant and Elliot Chenault-Johnson; and dear friends: Eugene Cain, Marvin McKinney, and Clarence Underwood.

Although there are no services planned at this time, the family encourages you to play some Miles Davis, have a glass of red wine, and remember how Jonas impacted your life. Please share condolences and memories at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
I miss my father very much. He was my first love and my hero
Allison M Chenault
Daughter
October 17, 2020
My father was my first love and I will miss him terribly as will my son Elliott-Pierce Chenault-Johnson.
Allison Michelle Chenault
Daughter
