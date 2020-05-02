|
|
Jones, Robert Llewellyn
Dearborn - Jones, Robert Llewellyn of Dearborn, MI. Age 74. Robert passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Bette Jo Jones. Loving father of Lisa (Robert) Lewandowski and William (Julie) Jones. Proud grandpa of Mary Lewandowski, Lydia Jones and Violet Jones. Robert was a lifelong active member of The Players Guild of Dearborn and a Member of the Dearborn Theater Hall of Fame. Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020