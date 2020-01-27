|
|
Jordan Joyce Gayle (Lello) Pizzurro
Jordan Joyce Gayle (Lello) Pizzurro died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1938 in Highland Park, MI, she was the only child of the late Leona & Kenneth Lello. She grew up in Royal Oak and Ferndale, MI.
Jordan was a vivacious, talented, outspoken, creative, intelligent, and upbeat person who never missed an opportunity to enjoy something new and exciting. She loved to create a new dish, write books and poetry, traveling the world enjoying interesting adventures. She was an avid reader and excelled in English, which enhanced her poetry and book writing endeavors. A great storyteller and listener. She also attended Florida Christian College, a very spiritual and Christian women and a lover of Christ and his teachings. She worked for Chrysler Corp. in her early years, where she met her husband Federico Pizzurro. Later, she worked for Henry Ford Hospital as an Executive Assistant. Jordan took flying lessons, was also a member of Toastmasters, and a member of Sweet Adeline's international choir traveling to London to perform at Royal Albert Hall. Jordan loved entertaining and making wonderful meals for family and friends. She loved nature and had many rescue pets in her lifetime. She was generous and thoughtful, loved to send cards and letters, and always spoke her mind. She loved the great outdoors and always wanted a log cabin. She also loved to dance and dine out, enjoying her favorite cocktail, Vodka on the rocks with 2 queen olives. Later in life, she lived in Las Vegas with her son for 16 years. She fulfilled most of her dreams and enriched the lives of those of us who had the privilege to know her. She will be greatly missed.
Jordan is survived by her adoring three children, daughter Angel Pizzurro, (mother to grandsons Grant Sayranian and Jesse Sayranian,-father to great-granddaughter Kaley Sayranian). Son Michael Pizzurro and daughter Melissa (Pizzurro) King, son-in-law Colonel Randall King, as well as first cousins Victoria Lee Tocco, John Douglas Booker, Debbie (Booker) Miconczyk, Jimmy Booker, and sisters-in-law Jo (Pizzurro) Kline and Nina (Pizzurro) Zarocostas. And many dear friends from across the country.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions can be made to Detroit Humane Society, Humane Society Naples FL, Leads Animal Shelter Las Vegas NV (Mom's favorite charities.)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020