Jorge R. Torriglia, M.D.
- - Age 72 August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lynn Torriglia (nee Ryan). Loving father of Michael (fiancée Ally Barber) Torriglia, Danny (Allie) Torriglia, and the late Jorge Peter Torriglia. Dear brother of Silvia (the late Carlos) Cancé. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, August 23rd, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Saturday, August 24th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Jorge Peter Torriglia Scholarship Fund at Brother Rice High School or Karmanos Cancer Institute, Multiple Myeloma.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019