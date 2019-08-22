Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jorge Torriglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorge R. Torriglia M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorge R. Torriglia M.D. Obituary
Jorge R. Torriglia, M.D.

- - Age 72 August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lynn Torriglia (nee Ryan). Loving father of Michael (fiancée Ally Barber) Torriglia, Danny (Allie) Torriglia, and the late Jorge Peter Torriglia. Dear brother of Silvia (the late Carlos) Cancé. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, August 23rd, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Saturday, August 24th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Jorge Peter Torriglia Scholarship Fund at Brother Rice High School or Karmanos Cancer Institute, Multiple Myeloma.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jorge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now