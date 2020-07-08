1/1
Joseph A. Ricci
Joseph A. Ricci

Farmington Hills - 92, entered eternal life July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 71 years to Geraldine "Gerri"; devoted father of Jay (Sharon), Grace VanDuinen, Paul (Holly), Cindy (Russ) Taggart, Jeff, and the late John (d. 1978); cherished grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 8. Visitation Friday, July 10, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23710 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, July 11, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Memorial tributes suggested to Right to Life Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
