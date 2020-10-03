Joseph Abdenour



Harrison Township - October 2, 2020, Age 84. Beloved brother of Donna Kilbride and the late Frederick. Dearest uncle of Paul (Ann) and the late Joseph. Loving great-uncle of Niko and Freddie. Cherished cousin of Jeanette (Gus) Khalil, Georgette (Fawzi) Tomey, Linda (Souheil) Sabak and Denise (Paul) Arida. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many family family members and friends. In State Tuesday at 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM at Our Lady of Redemption, 29293 Lorraine Ave., Warren (just North of 12 Mile).









