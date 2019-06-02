|
|
Joseph Adam Juresich
Mesa, AZ - Joseph Adam Juresich, age 84, May 7, 2019. Recently of Mesa, Arizona.
Born April 27, 1935 to Joseph and Katherine Juresich of Edmore Drive, Detroit, Michigan. Joe began his newspaper career as a paper boy for the Detroit News and the Free Press. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, he became a pressroom flyboy picking up shifts at papers across town including The Detroit Times, The Polish News, The Jewish News as well as The Detroit News and Free Press. In 1958 he became a "Six Month Wonder" and reservist in the U.S. Army eventually stationed in El Paso, Texas. After his service, he returned to The Detroit News as a pressman. As an assistant foreman he began studying at Macomb Community College and became a pressroom foreman. Joe rose to Pressroom Superintendent before retiring in 1993 to Mountain Brook Village in Gold Canyon, Arizona with his late wife Janis where he enjoyed many years of golf and leisure. He is survived by his sister Margaret (Jerome) Buza, four children, Jennifer (John) Bruner, Mark (Alyson) Juresich, Sharon (Timothy) Grieser, Patricia (Joe) Mills, 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A service will be held on Friday, June 21st @ 11:30 am at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019