Joseph Adragna
Joseph Adragna

- - Age 94, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 with his family by his side. Joseph was a patient and kind man who put family above all else. He is survived by his beloved wife Lillian of 56 years; daughters Diane (Steven) Brinker, Julie (Philip) Insalaco and Mary Jo (Jim) Wallace. Also, grandchildren Caroline (Zachary), Alexandra, Sabrina, Megan, Lily and Garrett. Preceded in death by parents Salvatore and Anne; brothers Sebastian (Dorothy) and Stanley (Mary) and sister, Connie (Alex) Ignagni. Family will receive friends Monday, Sept 14 from 4 - 8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy. Visitation Tuesday, Sept 15, 9:30 AM until 10AM Funeral Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
