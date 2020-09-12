Joseph Adragna- - Age 94, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 with his family by his side. Joseph was a patient and kind man who put family above all else. He is survived by his beloved wife Lillian of 56 years; daughters Diane (Steven) Brinker, Julie (Philip) Insalaco and Mary Jo (Jim) Wallace. Also, grandchildren Caroline (Zachary), Alexandra, Sabrina, Megan, Lily and Garrett. Preceded in death by parents Salvatore and Anne; brothers Sebastian (Dorothy) and Stanley (Mary) and sister, Connie (Alex) Ignagni. Family will receive friends Monday, Sept 14 from 4 - 8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy. Visitation Tuesday, Sept 15, 9:30 AM until 10AM Funeral Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson.View obituary and sign tribute wall at