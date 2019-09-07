|
Joseph Andrew Dunne
Howell - Joseph Andrew Dunne, of Howell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Cassiday Dunne; daughters Joan, Carol, Theresa (Roger) Crown, and son David; grandchildren Megan, Justin (Rebecca), Adam (Emily) Crown and Anna (Bryan) VanBuskirk; 9 great-grandchildren, as well as many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main Street, Brighton on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with an evening vigil service.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 with gathering beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Joe Campbell to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the Dunne family asks donations be made to Fr. Solanus Casey Center: solanuscenter.org/ways-to-help/donations or to : stjude.org/donate
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 7, 2019