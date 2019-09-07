Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Road
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Road
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Andrew Dunne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Andrew Dunne Obituary
Joseph Andrew Dunne

Howell - Joseph Andrew Dunne, of Howell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 5, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Cassiday Dunne; daughters Joan, Carol, Theresa (Roger) Crown, and son David; grandchildren Megan, Justin (Rebecca), Adam (Emily) Crown and Anna (Bryan) VanBuskirk; 9 great-grandchildren, as well as many other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main Street, Brighton on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with an evening vigil service.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 with gathering beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Joe Campbell to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the Dunne family asks donations be made to Fr. Solanus Casey Center: solanuscenter.org/ways-to-help/donations or to : stjude.org/donate



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now