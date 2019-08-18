Services
Nyman Funeral Home
753 South 100 East
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 753-7111
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nyman Funeral Home
753 S. 100 E.
Logan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Providence 3rd Ward meeting house
355 Canyon Road
Providence, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence 3rd Ward meeting house
355 Canyon Road
Providence, UT
View Map
Resources
Joseph Anthony Caliendo

Joseph Anthony Caliendo Obituary
Joseph Anthony Caliendo

Detroit - Joseph Anthony Caliendo (August 8, 1945 - August 15, 2019). Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up with his parents and sister, Catherine, in Huntington Woods, Michigan. He attended high school at Royal Oak St. Mary, where he met Joyce Marie Dorsey. Joe served in the U.S. Navy as a diver (Seabees). "Doctor Joe" was a Utah State University professor of engineering from 1993 until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Joyce and their five children: Tony (Jill); Frank (Jaime); Gina (Tom); Chrissie (Chris); and Maria (Erik), and 13 grandchildren.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
