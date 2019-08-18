|
Joseph Anthony Caliendo
Detroit - Joseph Anthony Caliendo (August 8, 1945 - August 15, 2019). Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up with his parents and sister, Catherine, in Huntington Woods, Michigan. He attended high school at Royal Oak St. Mary, where he met Joyce Marie Dorsey. Joe served in the U.S. Navy as a diver (Seabees). "Doctor Joe" was a Utah State University professor of engineering from 1993 until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Joyce and their five children: Tony (Jill); Frank (Jaime); Gina (Tom); Chrissie (Chris); and Maria (Erik), and 13 grandchildren.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019