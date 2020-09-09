Joseph Anthony Easa
August 22, 1939 -
September 3, 2020
Joseph was born in Detroit, MI to Michael and Banat Easa (Shaptini). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Elias, and sister Marie LaLonde. He is survived by his loving sister Cecelia Kummert. "U.J." will be deeply missed by his 14 nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force before beginning a 40 year technology career. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, compassion, generosity, and love of his family (as well as chocolate!).
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations in Joseph's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at Uht Funeral Home 35400 Glenwood Rd. Westland, MI 48186. We will be practicing social distancing and have everyone wearing masks.