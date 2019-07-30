|
|
Joseph Anthony Pantano
Adrian - Joseph Anthony Pantano, age 89, of Adrian, died July 28, 2019, peacefully with family by his side.
He was born August 9, 1929, in Detroit, MI to Filippo and Agrippina (Rossi) Pantano. He was faithfully married to the love of his life, Jacquelyn Bryant, for 67 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Joseph retired as Senior Chief of the Detroit Fire Department in 1989, after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Detroit Beagle Club, and a Lifetime member of the Detroit Police & Fire Union.
In addition to his wife, Jackie, he is survived by a son, Phillip (Sherry) Pantano; four daughters, Sheryl Brown, Sandra (Brian) Botsford, Sue (Gary) Saldana, and Shelly (Larry) Zechmeister; a sister, Victoria Cimino; 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren, including those in heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Patsy and Argante Pantano; two grandsons, Humana Saldana and Jay W. Botsford.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Father Tim McIntire presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Detroit Firemen's Fund Association, 1301 3rd St. #329, Detroit, MI 48226 or to the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church for prayers. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 30, 2019