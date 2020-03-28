|
|
Joseph Backer Sr.
Grosse Pointe Woods - Backer, Joseph A., Sr. Age 81. March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon (Cottrell) Backer. Father of Gretchen, Joseph Jr., Kurt (Laura), and Karl (Leslie); grandfather of Ben (Krysten), Zachary, Rachael, Andrew, Max, Bridget, Eric, Nicholas, Paden McCown, and Katherine (Alex) Partridge. Brother of Gertrude Stadwick. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions: Parkinson's Foundation. Please view the complete obituary at ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020