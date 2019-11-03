|
|
Joseph Bannigan Jr.
Harrison Twp. - Joseph Leonard Bannigan Jr., 89, of Harrison Twp died November 2, 2019. He leaves his children Barbara (John) Felice, Thomas (Harriet), Ronald and Maureen (James) Coburn. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Etta. Fondly remembered by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visit in Kaul FH, 28433 Jefferson, Wed Nov 6, 3-8. Mass in St Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker, Clinton Twp. Thur Nov 7 at 10. In lieu of flowers a gift to Capuchins or Hope Water International is suggested. Share a memory or a condolence message at:www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019