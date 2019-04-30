Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary Catholic Church
646 Monroe St
Detroit, MI
View Map
Shelby Township - Joseph Bellanca of Shelby Township, Michigan transitioned to heaven on April 26, 2019. Joe is preceded in death by his mother Petrina (Pearl), his father Vincent (Jim) and brother Sam. He is survived by his wife and loving partner of 48 years, Dr. Rose Bellanca of Shelby Township, his son and best friend Joseph Albert Bellanca of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and two beautiful grandchildren, which he adored, Clare and Patrick Bellanca. He is also survived by his brother Vincent (Sharon) Bellanca, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan and brother-in-law, John Asni (Mona) and loving nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

As a young man, Joe met and fell in love with his wife Rose. He often commented that from the moment they met he knew that she was the woman for him. Whenever he talked about Rose, it was evident from the smile on his face and twinkle in his eye that he truly loved and adored her deeply. They were partners in everything and he remained completely devoted to her throughout his life. In September 1980, they brought their son Joseph into this world. Being the family man that Joe was, it was quite literally one of the happiest days of his life. He once again felt that overwhelming joy when his grandchildren, Clare and Patrick were born. Joe was so very proud of all of them, often showing the new "pics" of the week on his iPhone.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, May 1, 2019 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm with prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Thursday, May 2, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at Old St. Mary Catholic Church, 646 Monroe St., Detroit. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
