Joseph Borawski, Jr.
- - Joseph Borawski, Jr. (July 7, 1939 - July 12, 2019), Loving husband of Judy Borawski, devoted father of Brian Borawski and Beth (Steve) Goudreau, cherished Papa of Tyler (Josh) Goudreau-Simms, Brooke Goudreau, and Devin Borawski. Retired letter carrier from USPS and recent employee of Wyandotte Shores Golf Course.
Immediate cremation handled by Duzak Funeral Home. A memorial mass will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019, at, 10:00 am at St. Vincent Palloti Church (St. Joseph's) Wyandotte, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019