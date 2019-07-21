Services
Duzak Funeral & Cremation Center
16600 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 584-5050
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Palloti Church (St. Joseph's)
Wyandotte, MI
Joseph Borawski Jr. Obituary
Joseph Borawski, Jr.

- - Joseph Borawski, Jr. (July 7, 1939 - July 12, 2019), Loving husband of Judy Borawski, devoted father of Brian Borawski and Beth (Steve) Goudreau, cherished Papa of Tyler (Josh) Goudreau-Simms, Brooke Goudreau, and Devin Borawski. Retired letter carrier from USPS and recent employee of Wyandotte Shores Golf Course.

Immediate cremation handled by Duzak Funeral Home. A memorial mass will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019, at, 10:00 am at St. Vincent Palloti Church (St. Joseph's) Wyandotte, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
