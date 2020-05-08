|
|
Joseph Charnley
Age 69, May 6, 2020
Beloved husband of Kathy for 48 years.
Dear father of Joseph (Nicole) and Jennifer (Sam) Mosca.
Proud grandfather of Madelyne and Kassidy Charnley and Ryan and Isabella Mosca.
Son of the late Joseph and Margaret.
Brother of Marguerite (Bob) Lipsit, Thomas (Dolores) Charnley, Rev. George Charnley, Marie Josephine Gowen, Barbare (David ) Kozlowski, Kathleen (Gregory) Malnar, Sheila Hoetger, Peter (Debra) Charnley, Mary Ellen (David) Kator and the late Sr. Joan Charnley IHM.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Joe can be made St Kenneth Church
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020