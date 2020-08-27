Our deepest condolences to the Clemente Family on the passing of Joe. I can't tell you how many pizzas and pasta dishes we ate during our lifetime from Clemente's restaurant just across Fort Street from Cleveland Street where we lived. My father Eugene was a friend to Joe. Dad died also at age 94 on June 28 this year. No matter how busy Joe was in the restaurant, he would stop by our table to catch up with dad and greet all of us. We were so sorry to see the restaurant close and we were all there the week it did. Sister Colleen even saved one of the pizza boxes which is on display in her kitchen. Whenever I had a bad day at work I would stop for the spaghetti! Nothing beat those pizzas, bread sticks, that pasta sauce and the homemade ranch salad dressing on those crisp salads. Those were the days! Rest in Peace, Joe! Say hi to dad!





Kathy Remisiewicz and the whole Remisiewicz/Guy/Remi/Preuss family

Friend