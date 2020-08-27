1/1
Joseph Clemente Jr.
Joseph Clemente Jr

Allen Park - Joseph Clemente Jr. of Allen Park, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Alice J. Clemente. Dearest father of Michael (Mary Joe) Clemente, Robert Clemente, Monica (Michael) Donofrio and Paul (Cara) Clemente. Dear brother of Rose Jackson (the late Charles) and the late Ettore "Ed" (Mary) Clemente. Loving grandfather of Jeff, Joe, Eric, Anne, Michael, Robbie, Maria, Joseph, Nathan, Emma and great grandfather of Henry and Samuel. Please visit the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home website for special visitation information and Funeral times. www.rcaleks.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
1324 Southfield Road
Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2319
(313) 382-7878
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leslie Lake
Friend
August 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
leslie lake
August 27, 2020
Rest In Peace Joe. Mike will be at the gates to meet you. He was always pleased to see you and proud to bowl his 290 game at Clementes. What a great individual you are. A great friend to the St Pierre family, kind to all your friends, a super dad and a fabulous grandfather and great grandfather. Watch over your family from Heaven. You will be greatly missed....
Laurie St Pierre
Friend
August 27, 2020
What a beautiful human being joe was gods wanting on you joe Rest In Peace
Bruce w grueschow
Friend
August 27, 2020
Joe was a kind man that befriended 3 generations of my family.
JOHN YOUNGS
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve and Pat Vincen
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always,our Condolenses to his wife Alice and all the Clemente family. Vito & Josephine Carone
Josephine Bozzi
Friend
August 27, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
karen shaper
August 27, 2020
Our condolences go out to the entire Clemente family. I am part of the Woloson Family and Marinelli family that have been long-standing friends of the Clementes. We have very fond memories of years and years of going down to the pizzeria, bowling and enjoying the company of the family. I still remember Comara Natalina sitting in the back making sure that the restaurant operations were going well. Joe always let us sneak in a couple of games when we were little kids. And he even gave my grandson one of the bowling pins from the bowling alley which he still has.

My husband being Polish always loved the sauerkraut pizza that Joe came up with. I was more a fan of the Chicken Alfredo pizza that he developed in the later years.

Joe was such a kind person, always making sure that everyone was having a good time and enjoying themselves. He will be sorely missed.

Gloria Sirosky (née Woloson)
Gloria Sirosky
Friend
August 27, 2020
Joe gave me my first job working with momma Clemente who was the supervisor in the Italian kitchen. He really was the kindest man I’ve ever known.
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the entire Clemente family.
From,
Brigette Wagensomer McClain
Brigette McClain
Friend
August 27, 2020
I grew up living by Clemente’s. Joe and Rose gave me my first job and were very kind to me. Joe and I had a great bond, he took time to know me and when I left he was kind enough to give me luggage although he was worried military wasn’t right for me. He was a funny man with a big heart and I will forever miss him.
Lisa Baker
Friend
August 26, 2020
I will miss you my friend, the many memories I will cherish. Rest In Peace Joe.
Ted King
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Clemente Family on the passing of Joe. I can't tell you how many pizzas and pasta dishes we ate during our lifetime from Clemente's restaurant just across Fort Street from Cleveland Street where we lived. My father Eugene was a friend to Joe. Dad died also at age 94 on June 28 this year. No matter how busy Joe was in the restaurant, he would stop by our table to catch up with dad and greet all of us. We were so sorry to see the restaurant close and we were all there the week it did. Sister Colleen even saved one of the pizza boxes which is on display in her kitchen. Whenever I had a bad day at work I would stop for the spaghetti! Nothing beat those pizzas, bread sticks, that pasta sauce and the homemade ranch salad dressing on those crisp salads. Those were the days! Rest in Peace, Joe! Say hi to dad!

Kathy Remisiewicz and the whole Remisiewicz/Guy/Remi/Preuss family
Friend
August 26, 2020
He was such a kind person. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing.
Erika Balogh
Friend
August 26, 2020
He gave me job worked in bowling alley bussed tables delivered pizza and irriatated Italian women lots fun times
Bill Helton
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Im heartbroken for the loss of Joe. He was my first boss, a mentor, and a great friend. He shared many stories, and alot of wisdom that helped me in life. God has a special place at his side for Joe, may God bless the family.
Alex Howard
Friend
August 26, 2020
Clemente Family, please accept our condolences. Joe, the bar, restaurant and bowling alley provided many good memories, to me, my wife and father in law Al Vonderhaar. We still talk about Joe’s Sauerkraut Pizza. I have fond memories of delivering Pizzas from the kitchen. He always had a kind word fo me and my family. We will keep him in our thoughts.

Sincerely, Pat and Dorothy (Vonderhaar) Keller

Patrick Keller
Friend
August 26, 2020
So glad I got to see Joe and Rose last year when they were being honored by the city. My parents lived across the street from the restaurant. I used to work with mama Clemente at the Italian Kitchen. The family was always kind to our family. My brother worked for Joe in the bowling alley. Wonderful memories of the Clemente family. Rest In Peace!
Rosalind (Adkins) Davidson
Friend
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lois (Gale) Guthrie
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Bobby I'm sorry for the loss if your father. Our grandmother's were friends, our fathers were friends and we were friends until I left Michigan. RIP Joe!
Bill Beiser
Bill Beiser
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Joe was a wonderful man.
Judy Kalman
Friend
August 26, 2020
Who could ever forget Joe? He had the biggest smile and warmest heart for all his customers. You always felt like part of the family when you bowled there or went in for a meal. Clemente’s has been missed since it’s closing and he will be missed as well! RIP
Dianne Havican
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear about Joes passing. He was my first boss, a mentor, and a great influence on me. He was a great man, and God has a special place by his side. God bless the family.
Alex Howard
Friend
August 26, 2020
Joe Clemente was a gentlemen's gentleman.
He always had the time to say hello, and speak with the many, many guests, and friends who visited that fabulous restaurant, and bowling center, (no it was never an alley to me).
Thanks for all you were, Joe.
Now, if can just recreate a Sauerkraut Pizza for Christmas.
John Paul Bordach
Friend
August 26, 2020
I will certainly miss Joe and taking Christmas Cookies to him! He was a wonderful friend to my father, Martin Ries and I always enjoyed seeing him at the Bowling Alley and the Restaurant! I have so many good memories of Joe and he will truly be missed. God is certainly getting a wonderful Angel to help up in Heaven.
Marta Ries
Friend
August 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anthony Bunin
