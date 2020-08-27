Joseph Clemente Jr
Allen Park - Joseph Clemente Jr. of Allen Park, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Alice J. Clemente. Dearest father of Michael (Mary Joe) Clemente, Robert Clemente, Monica (Michael) Donofrio and Paul (Cara) Clemente. Dear brother of Rose Jackson (the late Charles) and the late Ettore "Ed" (Mary) Clemente. Loving grandfather of Jeff, Joe, Eric, Anne, Michael, Robbie, Maria, Joseph, Nathan, Emma and great grandfather of Henry and Samuel. Please visit the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home website for special visitation information and Funeral times. www.rcaleks.com