Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
32340 Pierce St.
Beverly Hills., MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
32340 Pierce St
Beverly Hills, MI
1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - Joseph Coyne, age 84, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Blanche for 58 years. Loving father of Christina Coyne, Joseph Coyne (Joyce), Jerry Coyne, and Cynthia Coyne (the late Bruce Capaldi). Dear grandfather of Robert Coyne, Ariel Bernadette Capaldi, and Joseph Coyne. Brother of the late Teresa Fedon (the late John), Gerald Coyne, Eileen Wanket (Achiel), Patt Charrette (the late Ken), Bernie Coyne (Carolyn) and Vince Coyne. Devoted uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
