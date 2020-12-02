Joseph Cueter
Grosse Pointe Woods - Cueter, Joseph. Age 91. November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Cheryl Minnehan (Terry), Jeffrey (Beth), Mark (Karen), and Joseph (Kris). Proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 4. Visitation Sunday 2-6 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd. Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at St Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com
.