|
|
Joseph D. Variot
Mancelona - Joseph D. Variot, 91, of Mancelona, died May 10, 2019. He was born on Nov 22, 1927, in Detroit, son of Joseph and Elcie (Gossett) Variot. Joe served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korea. He worked for the City of Detroit Civic Center, and the Symphony Orchestra as a ticket director. Funeral with military honors will take place Friday, May 17, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Full obit and online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019