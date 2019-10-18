|
|
Joseph DiFazio
Livonia - Joseph DiFazio age 93 of Livonia. Cherished husband of the late Virginia for over 66 years. Beloved father of JoLin (Richard) Cramb, and LuAnn (Joseph) Podrasky. Proud pepe of Richard (Sarah), Corey, Carrie (Ryan), and Joey (Zeineb) and great pepe of Wyatt, Vada Pearl, Jacob, and Joshua. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm with a 7pm scripture service at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral service Wednesday at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd (N. of 6 Mile) Instate 10:00am Mass 10:30am. Please visit online guest book at Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019