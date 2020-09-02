1/
Joseph E. Habdas
Joseph E. Habdas

Joseph E. Habdas, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn, Michigan.

Joseph (Joe) was born to Angeline (Nellie) & Joseph Habdas January 27, 1948 at Lincoln Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. A graduate of Our Lady of the Lourdes High School. He faithfully served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Joe worked production for Ford Motor Company. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching them all, but baseball was his number one game. Crossword puzzles were his favorite pastime along with watching old time cowboy movies. His favorite snacks were always within reach on the coffee table. Joe also had a quick wit and liked board and card games. Joe was sensitive to those in need and contributed to many charities.

Dear brother of the late Barbara Dufour, Dorothy Hutt (John) and Cindy Field. Loving uncle to Ann Marie Cowgar (Keith) and Susan Merlie.

A private graveside service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

Those who would like to pay tribute to Joe can do so by sending memorials to the Arthritis Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.martenson.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
