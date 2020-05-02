Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ebenhoeh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ebenhoeh Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ebenhoeh Jr. Obituary
Joseph Ebenhoeh Jr.

St. Clair Shores - Joseph F. Ebenhoeh Jr., age 93, passed away 5-1-2020 at ShorePointe Nursing Center. Joe was born July 2, 1926 in Detroit MI, son of Joseph Ebenhoeh Sr. and Antoinette (Buss) Ebenhoeh. He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Detroit School of Architecture. He worked for 30+ years for Albert Kahn Associates primarily as Chief of Specifications. He was a charter member of the Detroit Chapter of the Construction Specification Institute and a lifetime member of the American Institute of Architects.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Paula (Hardy) Ebenhoeh, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Ebenhoeh.

There will be a private graveside internment followed by a later memorial mass on a future date.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -