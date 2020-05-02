|
Joseph Edward Grimley, D.D.S.
Joseph Edward Grimley, D.D.S., passed away on April 27, 2020. He was 93 years old. Joe was born on June 11, 1926, in St. Clair, Michigan.
Beloved husband of Joan (Leahey), dear father of Joseph H. Grimley & Julie C. Lundgren (Jeffrey). Loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Joseph Lundgren.
Joe served in WWII in the U.S. Army Airborne. He later practiced dentistry in Warren for nearly 30 years.
A Private Service will be held at a later date. Please see wujekcalcaterra.com for more details.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020