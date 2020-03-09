|
Joseph Eugene Goupie
Joseph Eugene Goupie passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at home. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Mildred and Eugene Goupie, Joe was the youngest of four children.
Educated in Canada at Assumption College High School (Windsor, Ontario), St. Edward's University, and the University of Notre Dame, Joe eventually settled into an apprenticeship at Fisher Body and then Cadillac Motors. With a keen eye for precision honed as a tool & die maker and jig & fixture builder, Joe made a good life in Westland with his wife, Patsy Ann Lockwood Goupie (pre-deceased), and daughters, Elizabeth Ann and Kathryn Marie.
Always the lover of automobiles, Joe built stock cars and raced locally. He loved classic cars, and taught his daughters how to maintain their own vehicles. It was not uncommon to see a transmission being worked on - in the living room. Always a supporter of Detroit-made vehicles, Joe traded in his car every two years for something new and shiny.
An avid CB fan and later a HAM radio operator, Joe spent his free time helping to build antennas and maintaining local repeaters. With his passing, he becomes a "silent key" in the HAM community.
Joe is survived by an extended and loving family, including his daughters the Reverend Elizabeth A. (Douglas) Lutz and Kathryn M. (Lawrence) Lang, and companion Joyce A. Sroufe. He is the proud grandfather of Nora E. Lutz, Dr. Emma K. (Jonathan) Gibbings, Temma M. Burch, James J. Lang, and Andrew M. Lang. At his request there will be no memorial service. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ; the ; the ; or the .
With deep gratitude we thank the staff of St. Joe's Hospice; especially, Darice, Robin, Daniel, Kristen, and Chaplain Michael.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020