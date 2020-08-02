Joseph F. Krol
Livonia - Joseph F. Krol, age 90, of Livonia, passed away July 31, 2020. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Chadsey HS, Class of 1948. University of Detroit Mercy B.S. Degree. US Army Sgt, Korea 2 years. Cadillac Motor Company Supervisor. Financial Division, 32 years, retired 1987. Member of American Veterans, Knights of Columbus and Boys & Girls Club. Enjoyed golf and travel. Funeral Mass Thurs August 6th, at 11am (in state 10:30am) at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Boys & Girls Club or University of Detroit Mercy.