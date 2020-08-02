1/1
Joseph F. Krol
Joseph F. Krol

Livonia - Joseph F. Krol, age 90, of Livonia, passed away July 31, 2020. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Chadsey HS, Class of 1948. University of Detroit Mercy B.S. Degree. US Army Sgt, Korea 2 years. Cadillac Motor Company Supervisor. Financial Division, 32 years, retired 1987. Member of American Veterans, Knights of Columbus and Boys & Girls Club. Enjoyed golf and travel. Funeral Mass Thurs August 6th, at 11am (in state 10:30am) at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Boys & Girls Club or University of Detroit Mercy.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
