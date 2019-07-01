|
|
Joseph Fornasiero
- - Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann. Loving father of Joseph H. (Kristine) Fornasiero, Linda (Duke) Schneider and Lisa (Jack) Gillary. Cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Paul) Wolanin, Jon (Katy) Schneider, Joseph A. Fornasiero and Brian Fornasiero. Great grandfather of Parker Schneider and Cooper Schneider. Dearest brother of Ermis (Joan) Fornasiero. Dear uncle of Diane, Ken, Ann, Matt, Mary Ann, Eric, Barbara and Doris. Friend of Buddies at the Club Venetian of Mutual Aid, Thursday Night Golf League and Fairway Drive Neighbors.
Immigrating to America at the age of 13 from San Daniele, Italy with his mother and brother, he learned the English language and by the age of 15 he was helping to support his family working two jobs. He married Patricia Ann Barlow in December of 1957 and the two crossed the ocean to Germany together where he served in the US Army for two years. He and his wife Patricia (with the help of Noni) raised twin daughters and a son. He loved his family his whole life while instilling a great pride of America, his Italian heritage and his stellar work ethic. After the death of his wife in 1997, he retired a year later and for 60 years continued to live in Livonia in the house he raised his family in.
He was a family man above all and he was loved greatly by them.
Visitation Monday July 1, 2019 from 1-9 pm and Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 10:30 am at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Joseph will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorial contributions appreciated to the Kimberly Ann Gillary Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 1, 2019