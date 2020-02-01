Resources
Joseph Francis Maceri passed away January 31, 2020 in Northville, MI. He was proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Rosemarie Maceri. Incredible husband to his beloved wife, Mari and proud father to their two beautiful children, Christopher and Rachel (Jordan) Dykstra. Survived by his mother in law, Barbara Studzinski, three siblings, Paul, Christine (Dennis) Genge, and Jim (Marijane), his sister-in-law, Monica (Bill) Doroghazi, brother-in-law Keith Studzinski and nieces and nephews Melissa, Lindsey, David, Lauren, Erika and Lucy. Joe was the proud owner of Connor's Family Dining for 39 years. A visitation will be held both Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4 at Harry J. Will Funeral Home from 3-8:00pm. There will be a rosary at 7:00pm Tuesday. Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30am at St. Kenneth Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Christine Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
