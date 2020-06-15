Joseph G. Juett
Joseph G. Juett

Age 95, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean for 72 years. Loving father of J. Lee (Jane), Christopher (Cathy), Amy Crew (the late John), Mark (Kitty), Kevin (Gail), the late Patrick, Jay, Molly Peters (Alan), Daniel (Siobhan), and Jean E. Bandy (James). Grandfather of 15. Great-grandfather of 9. Great-great-grandfather of 1. Private Funeral Mass Friday, June 19, 12 Noon - viewable via live-steam at lynchfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
