Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gamache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gamache

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gamache Obituary
Joseph Gamache

- - July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Kathleen Gamache, Daniel (Susan), Maureen Steinhoff (Donald), Mary Wallace (John), John (Dawn), Deirdre Mercer (Scott) and the late Kevin. Grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 14. Caring brother of Lawrence Gamache and Mary Cobello, and the late Frank. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now