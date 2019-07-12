|
|
Joseph Gamache
- - July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Kathleen Gamache, Daniel (Susan), Maureen Steinhoff (Donald), Mary Wallace (John), John (Dawn), Deirdre Mercer (Scott) and the late Kevin. Grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 14. Caring brother of Lawrence Gamache and Mary Cobello, and the late Frank. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 12, 2019