St. Clair Shore - Joseph Gargagliano, born in Detroit, Michigan on July 17, 1933. Died at the age of 85, on December 19, 2018. Loving husband of 57 years to wife Bonnie. Loving and caring father to Andrew, Joseph and daughter in law Colleen. Beloved grandfather to Melissa (Ryan) Solley, Anthony, and Joseph. Uncle too many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Andrea and mother Maria. Brothers Tony, Jack and Sam. Sisters Rose Ida and Jane. Joseph proudly served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He retired from the United States Post Office after 30 years. Joseph loved the Detroit Red Wings, gardening and reading history books. He will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends on Saturday May 11, 2019, beginning at 10:00 am until time of Service at 12:00 noon, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Memorials appreciated to a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019